Wednesday, July 28, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Parts of Chennai to face power cut today. Check notice by Tamil Nadu Electricity Board

Parts of Chennai to face power cut today. Check notice by Tamil Nadu Electricity Board

The supply will be restored in these areas once the maintenance work is completed, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board stated in its release. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 28, 2021 10:33 IST
chennai power cut
Image Source : PTI

Parts of Chennai to face power cut today

Several areas of Chennai and its suburbs are set to witness a power supply for a few hours on Wednesday (today). According to a release by the Tamil Nadu electricity board (TNEB), the power cut will affect areas from 9 am to 2 pm today, due to some maintenance work. The supply will be restored in these areas once the maintenance work is completed, it stated. 

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Sothuperumbedu: Kamarpalayam, Kumaran Nagar, Balamurugan Nagar, Parts of Sholavaram, GNT Road Sholavaram and Kavarakullam

KK Nagar: 10th Avenue, Alagirisamy Salai, Tholkapiyam, Choolaimedu High Road, Kanniyamman Koil, Rangarajapuram, Chitra Avenue, Nelson Manickam Road, Thangal Street, Iyyappa Nagar and surrounding areas

Guindy: Rajbhavan, Guindy, Moovarasampet, Madipakkam, Nandambakkam, Mugalivakkam, Ramapuram, St. Thomas Mount and surrounding areas

Tambaram: Ramaiah Main Road, Nookampalayam Main Road, Gokul Nagar, Gandhi Street, Velachery Main Road, Bharathidasan Street, Alagiri Street, Kannabiran and surrounding areas

Perumbakkam: Sithalapakkam, ADB Avenue, Vengaivasal Main Road, TNHB Colony, MGR Nagar, Jeya Nagar, Valluvar Nagar, Arasankalani Main Road, Sankarapuram and surrounding areas

Additionally, parts of Chennai will also face a power shutdown from 9 am to 5 pm, with supply expected to resume before 5 pm if the work is completed.

The following neighbourhoods will be affected:

Velachery: T.A Koil 1st Street, 5th Street, Lakshipuram, Parts of Bypass Road and surrounding areas

Also Read | Man flies from Dubai to Chennai with Rs 40 lakh gold in rectum, arrested

Latest India News

Write a comment

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Top News

Latest News

X