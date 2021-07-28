Parts of Chennai to face power cut today. Check notice by Tamil Nadu Electricity Board

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Parts of Chennai to face power cut today

Several areas of Chennai and its suburbs are set to witness a power supply for a few hours on Wednesday (today). According to a release by the Tamil Nadu electricity board (TNEB), the power cut will affect areas from 9 am to 2 pm today, due to some maintenance work. The supply will be restored in these areas once the maintenance work is completed, it stated.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Sothuperumbedu: Kamarpalayam, Kumaran Nagar, Balamurugan Nagar, Parts of Sholavaram, GNT Road Sholavaram and Kavarakullam

KK Nagar: 10th Avenue, Alagirisamy Salai, Tholkapiyam, Choolaimedu High Road, Kanniyamman Koil, Rangarajapuram, Chitra Avenue, Nelson Manickam Road, Thangal Street, Iyyappa Nagar and surrounding areas

Guindy: Rajbhavan, Guindy, Moovarasampet, Madipakkam, Nandambakkam, Mugalivakkam, Ramapuram, St. Thomas Mount and surrounding areas

Tambaram: Ramaiah Main Road, Nookampalayam Main Road, Gokul Nagar, Gandhi Street, Velachery Main Road, Bharathidasan Street, Alagiri Street, Kannabiran and surrounding areas

Perumbakkam: Sithalapakkam, ADB Avenue, Vengaivasal Main Road, TNHB Colony, MGR Nagar, Jeya Nagar, Valluvar Nagar, Arasankalani Main Road, Sankarapuram and surrounding areas

Additionally, parts of Chennai will also face a power shutdown from 9 am to 5 pm, with supply expected to resume before 5 pm if the work is completed.

The following neighbourhoods will be affected:

Velachery: T.A Koil 1st Street, 5th Street, Lakshipuram, Parts of Bypass Road and surrounding areas

Latest India News