Char Dham Yatra 2023: Portals of 'Badrinath Temple' opens for devotees | WATCH

Image Source : ANI Char Dham Yatra 2023: Portals of Badrinath Dham opens for devotees | WATCH.

Char Dham Yatra 2023: The doors of Badrinath Dham opened for pilgrims at 7.10 am today (April 27). The portals of one of Uttarakhand's Char Dham opened amid chants of Vedic shlokas (hymns). The temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu was decorated with 15 quintals of flowers.

Know more about 'char dham yatra':

Situated at the heights of the great Himalayas, the four pilgrim destinations Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath are collectively known as Char Dham. These religious centres draw large numbers of pilgrims each year and are the most famous hubs of religious travel across the Northern part of India.

Kedarnath Dham:

Earlier, on Tuesday (April 25), the portals of Kedarnath Dham were opened and the first puja was performed in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The puja was done by Rawal Bhimashankar Linga and Pujari Shivling and Dharmacharyas. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said every possible effort has been made to ensure the Char Dham Yatra is easy and safe for devotees. "Every possible effort has been made to make the Char Dham Yatra of Uttarakhand easy and safe. Social organisations and voluntary organizations have also provided full cooperation for the yatra. Based on the previous years' experience, work has been done to advance the travel arrangements", the CM said.

He added, "Yatra is going on smoothly in Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham. On April 27, the doors of Lord Badri Vishal will also be opened for the darshan of the devotees."On the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, flowers were showered on the devotees by helicopter. Chief Minister Dhami offered prayers at Kedarnath and wished for the happiness and prosperity of the country and the state when the doors of Kedarnath Dham were opened.

The chief minister also welcomed the devotees, who had arrived to have darshan of Baba Kedar.He then participated in a Bhandara (food disbursal programme) organised by the Mukhya Sevak on the temple premises.

(With ANI inputs)

