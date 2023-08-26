Chandrayaan-3: ISRO releases new video of Pragyan rover roaming on South Pole of Moon | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ISRO Pragyan rover roaming on South Pole of Moon

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday released yet another video wherein the Pragyan rover was seen roaming around 'Shiv Shakti Point' in an attempt to find the lunar secrets at the South Pole of the Moon. Notably, the spot on the Moon where Chandrayaan-3's lander Vikram touched down has been termed as 'Shiv Shakti Point'.

Before this, on Friday (August 25), the space agency had released a video of how a two-segment ramp facilitated the roll-down of the rover. The ISRO said a solar panel enabled the rover to generate power. The video also showed how the rapid deployment of the ramp and solar panel took place, prior to the rolldown of the rover. "The deployment mechanisms, totalling 26 in the Ch-3 mission, were developed at U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC)/ISRO, Bengaluru," ISRO wrote on 'X', (formerly known as Twitter) sharing the video.

Chandrayaan-3 landing spot to be called 'Shiv Shakti Point'

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew down to Bengaluru from Greece to interact with ISRO scientists on the successful lunar mission. While addressing the scientist, PM Modi announced the decision to name the spot where the lander 'Vikram' touched down as "Shiv Shakti point. He also termed the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission as an 'extraordinary moment' in the history of India's space programme.

"There is a scientific tradition of naming the location of touch down. India has decided to name the lunar region where our Chandrayaan-3 landed. The place Vikram Lander descended will be known as Shiv Shakti Point. In Shiv, there is a resolution for the welfare of humanity and Shakti gives us the strength to fulfil those resolutions. This Shiv Shakti Point of the moon also gives a sense of connection with Himalaya to Kanyakumari," PM Modi added.

August 23: National Space Day

Hailing the success of India's lunar mission, Prime Minister Modi also declared August 23 as the 'National Space Day'. He said the day will celebrate the spirit of Science, Technology and Innovation, and inspire everyone for an eternity. The Prime Minister requested ISRO to organise national hackathons on "Space Technology in Governance" in collaboration with various departments of central and state governments. "I am confident that this National Hackathon will make our governance more effective and provide modern solutions to the countrymen," he added.

