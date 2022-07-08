Chandigarh: Student killed, 18 injured after 250 year-old tree falls on them inside school complex

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI According to eyewitnesses, there was panic in the school complex after the incident.

A major accident occurred within the premises of a school in Chandigarh on Friday. An old tree fell on students killing one while injuring 18 others, officials said. The injured students from a girls' school in sector 9 belonged to the age group of 13-17 years.

According to officials, the students were gathered around the tree during their lunch break when the accident occrured. The official added that the students along with a school staff attendant who was all injured during the incident were rushed to a nearby hospital.

"The incident was reported at 11:10 am. It was an old peepal tree, a kind of heritage tree. Nineteen students and a staff attendant were injured in the incident. We have confirmation of a child's death in the incident," the official said. A magisterial probe has been ordered into the incident, they said.

Reacting to the incident, Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher tweeted, "A very heart-wrenching incident of a tree falling at Carmel Convent School Chandigarh. My condolences to the bereaved families and I pray for a speedy recovery of the injured".

According to eyewitnesses, there was panic in the school complex after the incident. Police and fire department officials reached the spot and the injured were taken to a government multi-speciality hospital in Sector 16, and PGIMER while some were taken to Fortis hospital in Mohali, officials said.

Rajinder, whose daughter studies at the school, told reporters that parents received a phone call from the school informing them about the incident.

He said his daughter is safe.

