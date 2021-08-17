Chandigarh night curfew withdrawn, restaurants/bars permitted to open till midnight

The Chandigarh administration on Tuesday withdrew night curfew from the Union Territory. Besides, all restaurants and bars will be allowed to remain open with 50 per cent capacity from 8 am to 12 am. The UT administration has also decided to withdraw the restriction of 50 per cent capacity of passengers for public transport.
"Night curfew is fully withdrawn from the UT. All restaurants/bars can remain open with 50% capacity from 8 am to 12 midnight. Restriction of 50% capacity of passengers for public transport is withdrawn: Chandigarh Administration," news agency ANI said in a tweet.
On April 28, the administration announced the extension of the curfew period by three hours to contain the spread of deadly Covid-19 in the UT. Before this announcement, the night curfew was imposed from 9 pm to 5 am which later extended from 6 pm till 5 am.
