  Aaj Ki Baat: With US troops controlling Kabul airport, and Taliban outside, is there a possibility of clash?

Aaj Ki Baat: With US troops controlling Kabul airport, and Taliban outside, is there a possibility of clash?

August 17, 2021

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

  • Exclusive: Has Taliban really changed or is it just a ploy to fool the world?
  • Exclusive: With US troops controlling Kabul airport, and Taliban outside, is there a possibility of clash?  
  • Exclusive: How India secretly managed to bring 192 Indians from Kabul in two IAF aircraft

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

