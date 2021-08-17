Aaj Ki Baat: With US troops controlling Kabul airport, and Taliban outside, is there a possibility of clash?

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

Exclusive: Has Taliban really changed or is it just a ploy to fool the world?

Exclusive: With US troops controlling Kabul airport, and Taliban outside, is there a possibility of clash?

Exclusive: How India secretly managed to bring 192 Indians from Kabul in two IAF aircraft

