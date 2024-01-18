Chandigarh mayoral elections postponed till further orders

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

Chandigarh mayoral elections: The Chandigarh mayoral elections, scheduled for today, have been postponed till further notice.

No BJP councillor reached the municipal office while the Congress and AAP councillors also left from outside the municipal office. The councillors of the coalition alleged that they were not allowed entry into the municipal office.

After the polling was postponed, Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal slammed the BJP and alleged that they wanted to stop the election. "I have been informed that we (Congress workers and councillors) are not being allowed to go inside (the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation office) because the presiding officer is not well and has been hospitalised. They (BJP) want to stop the election. We will move to the High Court," he said.

In the 35-member Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, the BJP has 14 councillors. It also has an ex-officio member MP (Kirron Kher) who has voting rights. The AAP has 13 councillors and the Congress seven. The Shiromani Akali Dal has one councillor in the House.

