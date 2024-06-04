Chandigarh Election Result: Congress' Manish Tewari vs BJP's Sanjay Tandon, who will win? counting underway

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chandigarh Election Result 2024 soon

Chandigarh Election 2024 Result: All eyes are on the results of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 results as the counting of votes is underway. As per the early trends, the contest in Chandigarh becomes fiercer as the margin of votes between both candidates congress leader Manish Tewari and BJP's Sanjay Tandon drops to less than 6,598 votes.

In previous elections held in 2014 and 2019, Chandigarh has been a battleground for both BJP and Congress. In the last elections, BJP's Kirron Kher won with a massive number of votes. In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP's Kirron Kher secured 231,1988 votes, while her rival, Pawan Kumar Bansal from Congress received 184,218 votes. Before Kher, Bansal served as Chandigarh's MP for Congress winning three consecutive times from 1999 to 2014. Congress had a stronghold in the constituency with four times victories before Kher.

It should be noted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress are contesting the Lok Sabha seat together under the INDIA block, this year. Conversely, the BJP and its long-standing partner, Shiromani Akali Dal, have decided to contest separately.

Voting in the Union Territory, Chandigarh was conducted in the final phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 along with the seven other states on June 1. As per ECI, Chandigarh has registered a total of 6.47 lakh voters including 3.35 lakh male voters, 3.12 lakh female voters, and 33 third-gender voters. of these, 15,006 individuals are first-time voters in the age group of 18 to 19, and 4,799 are above 85 years old. The commission's data revealed that the single constituency has recorded a 62.80 per cent voter turnout in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.