Punjab, Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Constituency-wise leading candidates and parties list

Punjab, Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: All eyes are on the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as the counting of votes is currently underway. Polling in Punjab was conducted on June 1 for 13 parliamentary seats, while Chandigarh saw polling for its lone seat on the same day, in the seventh and last phase of elections. Clarity on the exit polls is expected by late afternoon.

In 2019, Congress won eight of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, with the remaining five seats divided among the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In 2014, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) each won four seats, while Congress won three, and BJP secured two seats. In Chandigarh, Kiron Kher (BJP) won the lone seat in 2019, and 2014.

Notably, for the first time, the Congress party is contesting the Chandigarh elections in alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). On the other hand, the BJP is contesting without its traditional ally, the Shiromani Akali Dal, which has decided to part ways for this election.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Complete list of constituencies and its leading candidates from Punjab and Chandigarh