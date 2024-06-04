Tuesday, June 04, 2024
     
  4. Punjab, Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Constituency-wise leading candidates and parties list

Punjab, Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: The counting of votes are underway. The results are expected to be announced soon. Check out this space for complete list of leading winners with political party details.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: June 04, 2024 9:43 IST
Chandigarh, Punjab Election Results 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV Chandigarh, Punjab Election Results 2024 today, June 4

Punjab, Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: All eyes are on the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as the counting of votes is currently underway. Polling in Punjab was conducted on June 1 for 13 parliamentary seats, while Chandigarh saw polling for its lone seat on the same day, in the seventh and last phase of elections. Clarity on the exit polls is expected by late afternoon. 

In 2019, Congress won eight of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, with the remaining five seats divided among the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In 2014, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) each won four seats, while Congress won three, and BJP secured two seats. In Chandigarh, Kiron Kher (BJP) won the lone seat in 2019, and 2014.

Notably, for the first time, the Congress party is contesting the Chandigarh elections in alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). On the other hand, the BJP is contesting without its traditional ally, the Shiromani Akali Dal, which has decided to part ways for this election.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Complete list of constituencies and its leading candidates from Punjab and Chandigarh

Serial Number Constituency State Key Candidates/Parties  Leading candidate  Leading party
1. Chandigarh Chandigarh

Manish Tewari (Congress)

Sanjay Tandon

(BJP)

 Manish Tewari (Congress)  
2. Amritsar Punjab

Taranjit Singh Sandhu (BJP)

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal
(AAP)

Gurjeet Singh Aujla (INC)

Gurjeet Singh Aujla (INC)

  
3. Sangrur Punjab

Sukhpal Singh Khaira
(Congress)

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer 
(AAP)

 Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer (AAP)  
4. Patiala Punjab

Dharamvir Gandhi
(Congress)

Balbir Singh 
(AAP)

Preneet Kaur
(BJP)

 Dharmvir Gandhi (Congress)  
5. Faridkot Punjab

Karamjit Anmol 
(AAP)

Hans Raj Hans 
(BJP)

 Hans Raj Hans (BJP)  
6. Jalandhar Punjab

Charanjit Singh Channi (Congress)

Sushil Kumar Rinku
(BJP)

 Charanjit Singh Channi (Congress)  
7. Gurdaspur Punjab

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa 
(Congress)

Amansher Singh
(AAP)

Daljeet Singh Cheema 
(Akali Dal)

Dinesh Singh Babbu
(BJP)

 Daljeet Singh Cheema (Akali Dal)  
8. Hoshiarpur Punjab

Raj Kumar Chabbewal 
(AAP)

Anita Som Parkash 
(BJP)

 Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal (AAP)  
9.. Ludhiana Punjab

Ashok Parashar Pappi 
(AAP)

Ravneet Singh Bittu 
(BJP)

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring (INC)

 Amrinder Singh Raja Warring (INC)  
10.. Fatehgarh Sahib Punjab

Amar Singh
(Congress)

Gurpreet Singh GP
(AAP)

 Amar Singh
(Congress)		  
11. Anandpur Sahib Punjab

Malvinder Singh Kang 
(AAP)

Prem Singh Chandumajra 
(Akali Dal)

 Malvinder Singh Kang 
(AAP)		  
12. Firozpur Punjab

Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar (AAP)

Nardev Singh Mann 
(Akali Dal)

Sher Singh Ghubaya (INC)

 Sher Singh Ghubaya (INC)  
13. Bathinda Punjab

Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu (Congress)

Gurmeet Singh Khuddian (AAP)

Parampal Kaur Sidhu (BJP)

Harsimrat Kaur Badal (SAD)

 Harsimrat Kaur Badal (SAD)  
14. Khadoor Sahib Punjab

Laljit Singh Bhullar (AAP)

Manjeet Singh Manna Mianwind
(BJP)

Amritpal Singh (Independent)

 Amritpal Singh (Independent)  
