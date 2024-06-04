Punjab, Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Constituency-wise leading candidates and parties list

Punjab, Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: All eyes are on the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as the counting of votes is currently underway. Polling in Punjab was conducted on June 1 for 13 parliamentary seats, while Chandigarh saw polling for its lone seat on the same day, in the seventh and last phase of elections. Clarity on the exit polls is expected by late afternoon.
In 2019, Congress won eight of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, with the remaining five seats divided among the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In 2014, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) each won four seats, while Congress won three, and BJP secured two seats. In Chandigarh, Kiron Kher (BJP) won the lone seat in 2019, and 2014.
Notably, for the first time, the Congress party is contesting the Chandigarh elections in alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). On the other hand, the BJP is contesting without its traditional ally, the Shiromani Akali Dal, which has decided to part ways for this election.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Complete list of constituencies and its leading candidates from Punjab and Chandigarh
|Serial Number
|Constituency
|State
|Key Candidates/Parties
|Leading candidate
|Leading party
|1.
|Chandigarh
|Chandigarh
|
Manish Tewari (Congress)
Sanjay Tandon
(BJP)
|Manish Tewari (Congress)
|2.
|Amritsar
|Punjab
|
Taranjit Singh Sandhu (BJP)
Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal
Gurjeet Singh Aujla (INC)
|
Gurjeet Singh Aujla (INC)
|3.
|Sangrur
|Punjab
|
Sukhpal Singh Khaira
Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer
|Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer (AAP)
|4.
|Patiala
|Punjab
|
Dharamvir Gandhi
Balbir Singh
Preneet Kaur
|Dharmvir Gandhi (Congress)
|5.
|Faridkot
|Punjab
|
Karamjit Anmol
Hans Raj Hans
|Hans Raj Hans (BJP)
|6.
|Jalandhar
|Punjab
|
Charanjit Singh Channi (Congress)
Sushil Kumar Rinku
|Charanjit Singh Channi (Congress)
|7.
|Gurdaspur
|Punjab
|
Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa
Amansher Singh
Daljeet Singh Cheema
Dinesh Singh Babbu
|Daljeet Singh Cheema (Akali Dal)
|8.
|Hoshiarpur
|Punjab
|
Raj Kumar Chabbewal
Anita Som Parkash
|Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal (AAP)
|9..
|Ludhiana
|Punjab
|
Ashok Parashar Pappi
Ravneet Singh Bittu
Amrinder Singh Raja Warring (INC)
|Amrinder Singh Raja Warring (INC)
|10..
|Fatehgarh Sahib
|Punjab
|
Amar Singh
Gurpreet Singh GP
|Amar Singh
(Congress)
|11.
|Anandpur Sahib
|Punjab
|
Malvinder Singh Kang
Prem Singh Chandumajra
|Malvinder Singh Kang
(AAP)
|12.
|Firozpur
|Punjab
|
Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar (AAP)
Nardev Singh Mann
Sher Singh Ghubaya (INC)
|Sher Singh Ghubaya (INC)
|13.
|Bathinda
|Punjab
|
Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu (Congress)
Gurmeet Singh Khuddian (AAP)
Parampal Kaur Sidhu (BJP)
Harsimrat Kaur Badal (SAD)
|Harsimrat Kaur Badal (SAD)
|14.
|Khadoor Sahib
|Punjab
|
Laljit Singh Bhullar (AAP)
Manjeet Singh Manna Mianwind
Amritpal Singh (Independent)
|Amritpal Singh (Independent)