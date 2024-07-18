Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath expresses grief over Gonda train accident, orders swift relief efforts

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Dibrugarh Express accident: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath takes stock of situation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday (July 18) expressed distress over the tragic train accident that claimed four lives in Gonda. In a social media post, he stated that the train accident in Gonda district, where several coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed, is extremely saddening.



Further, he directed district administration officials to conduct relief and rescue operations on a war footing, prioritize taking the injured to the hospital, and provide them with proper treatment.

About the Accident:

At least four passengers were killed after several coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. The district administration has not yet confirmed if there are additional casualties. According to police, some coaches of the passenger train headed to Dibrugarh derailed between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations. Senior railway and local administration officials are on the scene to oversee rescue operations.



