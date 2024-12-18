Modi govt to launch week-long good governance campaign from tomorrow: Know details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government is set to roll out week-long good governance initiatives starting from Thursday (December 19), aimed at fostering effective governance and bridging the gap with rural communities, as per an official statement. As part of Good Governance Week 2024, a nationwide campaign titled "Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore" will focus on addressing public grievances and enhancing service delivery. The campaign will take place across all districts, states, and Union Territories from December 19 to 24, the statement added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his message on Good Governance Week has said, "What is most heartening to note is that 'Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore' campaign continues to be a key element of Good Governance Week. Prashashan Gaon ki Ore' is not merely a slogan, but a transformational effort aimed at bringing effective Governance closer to rural people," the PM said, adding that this is a true essence of grassroots democracy, where development reaches the people.

As part of this initiative, a dedicated portal, https://darpgapps.nic.in/GGW24, has been made operational from December 10, 2024. The States/UTs will conduct the following activities during the 'Prashashn Gaon Ki Ore' campaign.

Public grievances redressed in Special Camps

Public grievances redressed in CPGRAMS

Public grievances redressed in the State portals

Service Delivery applications disposed

Collation and dissemination of Good Governance practices

Success stories on resolution of public grievances

Workshops to be held in over 700 districts

The Personnel Ministry stated that a virtual launch event will see participation from chief secretaries, administrative reform secretaries, and district collectors/magistrates of all states and Union Territories. Over 700 districts across the country will host workshops on improving governance practices and service delivery. On December 23, all districts will hold workshops focused on good governance initiatives, culminating in a national-level workshop in Delhi. The event will feature Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh, the statement added.

