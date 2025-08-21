'Untenable': Centre slams Nepal's remarks on India-China trade through Lipulekh pass India and China on Tuesday agreed to resume border trade through Lipulekh pass and two other trading points. In 2020, Nepal triggered a border row by issuing a political map that showed Kalapani, Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh as part of the country.

New Delhi:

The Centre has rejected Nepal's objection to the resumption of India-China trade through the Lipulekh Pass, calling Kathmandu's territorial claim over the trade route as 'untenable' and not based on 'historical facts and evidence.'

Kathmandu had earlier stated that the southern side of the Lipulekh Pass, known as the Kalapani region, falls within Nepal's territory. The government also urged New Delhi to avoid undertaking any activities in the area, including trade operations.

Nepal's claim is neither justified nor based on historical facts: MEA

Responding to the Nepal government's statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said such claims are "neither justified nor based on historical facts and evidence".

Addressing a press conference, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Border trade between India and China through Lipulekh Pass commenced in 1954 and has been going on for decades. This trade had been disrupted in recent years due to Covid and other developments, and both sides have now agreed to resume it."

"As regards territorial claims, our position remains that such claims are neither justified nor based on historical facts and evidence. Any unilateral artificial enlargement of territorial claims is untenable," he added.

He further said that India remains open to constructive interaction with Nepal on resolving agreed outstanding boundary issues through dialogue and diplomacy.

This comes after Nepal objected to the agreement between India and China to open a trade route via Lipulekh, asserting its claim over the land.

A joint document released on Tuesday after wide-ranging talks in New Delhi between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said both sides agreed to re-open border trade through the three designated trading points, namely Lipulekh Pass, Shipki La Pass and Nathu La Pass.

India and China on Tuesday agreed to resume border trade through Lipulekh pass and two other trading points.

What did Nepal say?

The Nepalese foreign ministry on Wednesday objected to the move to resume border trade through Lipulekh pass saying the territory is an inseparable part of Nepal.

“The Nepal government is clear that Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani, situated East of Mahakali river, are inseparable parts of Nepal. These are also officially incorporated in the Nepalese map, included in the Constitution as well,” the foreign ministry said.

Nepal shares a border of over 1,850 km with five Indian states – Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

