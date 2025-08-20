India rejects Dhaka's 'anti-Bangladesh activities' claim, calls allegations 'misplaced' The MEA said the Central government is not aware of any anti-Bangladesh activities by purported members of the Awami League in India or of any action that is contrary to Indian law.

New Delhi:

The Ministry of External Affairs in a statement on Wednesday strongly rejected claims made by Bangladesh that members of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League were carrying out "anti-Bangladesh" activities on Indian soil. The MEA dismissed the allegations as "misplaced".

India is not aware of any anti-Bangladesh activities: MEA

"The Government of India is not aware of any anti-Bangladesh activities by purported members of the Awami League in India or of any action that is contrary to Indian law. The Government does not allow political activities against other countries to be carried out from Indian soil. The Press Statement by the Interim Government of Bangladesh is thus misplaced," the MEA said.

Dhaka urges New Delhi to stop anti-Bangladesh activity

The Bangladesh interim government on Wednesday urged India to take immediate steps to ensure that no anti-Bangladesh activity is undertaken by any Bangladeshi national from its soil.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the government's attention was drawn to reports that the "outlawed" Awami League has set up offices in India and urged Indian authorities not to allow or support “any such activities in any manner.”

It also sought “immediate closure of the political office(s) of the banned Bangladesh Awami League on Indian soil.”

A student-led movement toppled the Awami League regime on August 5, 2024, when then PM Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India. “Any form of political activity campaigning against the interests of Bangladesh by Bangladeshi nationals, particularly by the absconding leaders/activists of a banned political party, staying on Indian soil, legally or illegally, including the establishment of offices, is an unambiguous affront against the people and State of Bangladesh,” the statement read.

It said “this development also risks upholding the good-neighbourly relations with India driven by mutual trust and mutual respect, and lends serious implications for the political transformation underway in Bangladesh.”

The statement feared the issue “might also trigger public sentiment in Bangladesh, which may in turn impact the ongoing efforts of the two countries in further enhancing the relationship between the two closest neighbours.”

Also Read:

Bangladesh to hold parliamentary elections in February 2026, announces chief adviser Muhammad Yunus