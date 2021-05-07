Friday, May 07, 2021
     
Centre makes it mandatory for disability certificates to be issued online

Central government has now made it mandatory for disability certificates to be issued online. The Ministry of Social justice and empowerment has issued a gazette notification for this on Monday.

New Delhi Published on: May 07, 2021 9:13 IST
disabled persons
As a relief for people with disabilities, the Central government has now made it mandatory for disability certificates to be issued online.

The Ministry of Social justice and empowerment has issued a gazette notification for this on Monday.

"Mandatory for all states/UTs to grant certificate of disability through online mode only using UDID portal with effect from June 1. States/UTs have been advised for compliance," the ministry's disability affairs department tweeted.

The sector had been demanding such a move, especially during the coronavirus crisis where people with disabilities were unable to get their certificates due to the prevalent restrictions.

For people with disabilities, a disability certificate is a necessity as they can avail the benefits of different government schemes by furnishing the document.

