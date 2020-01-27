Centre interacts with Rajasthan govt officials after suspected case of Coronavirus reported in state

Representational image

The central government via video conferencing with state officials took stock of the situation amid the Coronavirus scare in the country following the outbreak of the epidemic in China that has so far claimed 80 lives. Speaking on Centre's meeting, an official said one out of the 18 people who are under observation in Rajashtan has shown symptoms of the deadly disease. The patient has been admitted in Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur and his samples have been sent to Pune. Meanwhile, no symptoms of Coronavirus have been found in 17 others who went through screening.

The central government's National Centre for Disease Union Secretary conducted meeting between 11-12:30 pm on Monday (today). The meeting was also attended by Rajasthan Principal Health Secretary, Mission Director National Health Ministry, Director of Health, Rapid Response Team among other officials.

2,744 cases confirmed by January 27 midnight in China

The National Health Commission said 2,744 cases were confirmed by midnight Sunday. The youngest patient is a 9-month-old girl in Beijing. China also reported five cases in Hong Kong and two in Macao.

South Korea confirmed its fourth case Monday. Scattered cases also have been confirmed in Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, the US., Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, France, Canada and Australia.

The US has confirmed cases in Washington state, Chicago, southern California and Arizona.

China's health minister, Ma Xiaowei, said the country was entering a “crucial stage" as “it seems like the ability of the virus to spread is getting stronger."

President Xi Jinping has called the outbreak a grave situation and said the government was stepping up efforts to restrict travel and public gatherings while rushing medical staff and supplies to Wuhan.

Coronavirus revives memories of 2002-03 SARS outbreak

The epidemic has revived memories of the 2002-03 SARS outbreak that originated in China and killed nearly 800 people. Then, Chinese authorities were criticized for reacting slowly and failing to disclose information. The government has responded more aggressively to the latest outbreak.

The National Health Commission said anyone traveling from Wuhan is required to register with community health stations and quarantine themselves at home for 14 days — the virus' maximum incubation period.

ALSO READ: China: Large quantity of coronavirus detected at Wuhan seafood market

ALSO READ: Coronavirus death toll touches 80; no confirmation yet on WHO's 'emergency' actions