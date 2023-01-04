'India will be the global hub...' says Anurag Thakur as Centre gives nod to National Green Hydrogen Mission

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Centre gives nod to National Green Hydrogen Mission

National Green Hydrogen Mission: Union Cabinet, on Wednesday, gave approval to National Green Hydrogen Mission. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the launch of the National Hydrogen Mission during his Independence Day speech on August 15, 1947.

Addressing a press briefing, Union Minister Anurag Thakur stoked optimism that "India will be the global hub for Green Hydrogen in the future." He further stated that two types of incentives will be given to encourage the manufacturing of low-cost equipment and technologies.

"Incentives will be given on electrolyser manufacturing for 5 years incentive on the production of green hydrogen. Green hydrogen hubs will also be developed," Thakur added. According to reports, the government has sanctioned Rs 19, 744 crores for the implementation of the mission.

With India making impressive progress in renewables in the recent past, a successful pursuit of Green Hydrogen as an energy option will help in meeting the global commitments to environmental sustainability and climate change.

Meanwhile, the Centre also approved Broadcasting Infrastructure & Network Development (BIND) Scheme with an outlay of Rs 2,539.61 crore. According to Thakur, the scheme has been launched to financially support Prasar Bharati in the expansion and upgradation of its broadcasting infrastructure, content development as well as civil work.

What is green hydrogen – how is it made?

Although hydrogen is the most abundant element available in the universe, it needs to be separated from other elements using energy. And when hydrogen is produced using renewable energy sources instead of fossil fuels, it is called green hydrogen.

One of the most common ways of making it is by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen employing an electrolyzer which is powered by electricity from renewable sources.

Green hydrogen is only one of many variants of hydrogen. There are blue, grey and other colours too. Depending on the process of production, there is blue hydrogen which is produced using natural gas and the carbon emissions are stored elsewhere using Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) technology.

Then there is grey hydrogen which is the most common type and is produced using natural gas or methane and the carbon emissions are released into the air. Further, there is black or brown hydrogen which is produced using coal with the emissions again being released into the air, and is the most environmentally-damaging variant of hydrogen.

Green hydrogen as fuel

It is worth mentioning here that there are a number of industries and sectors where green hydrogen can be used to good effect. They could range from oil refining to industry and manufacturing to power and energy to agriculture to transportation and storage. More specifically, it can be used to make steel and cement, ammonia for the fertilizer industry, and methanol for plastics, paints, auto parts and construction materials.

