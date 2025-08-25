Centre forms 128-member panel to commemorate 100th birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Full list Atal Bihari Vajpayee birth anniversary: The mandate of the committee will be to approve policies/plans and programmes and supervise and guide the commemoration of the 100th birth anniversary of the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, including preparatory activities.

The central government on Monday formed a high-level committee for the commemoration of the 100th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be leading the committee. Other prominent members of the committee include former Presidents Pratibha Devisingh Patil and Ram Nath Kovind and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. A total of 128 members have been included in the committee, including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, spritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, actor Anant Nag, CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi, former Indian captain Kapil Dev, India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan, industrialists Mohandas Pai, Azim Premji and Shiv Nadar, and Mary Kom and Dr Randeep Guleria.

The mandate of the committee will be to approve policies/plans and programmes and supervise and guide the commemoration of the 100th birth anniversary of the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, including preparatory activities. The committee will also decide on the broad dates for the detailed programme of celebration. The recommendations of the committee will be considered by the central government for implementation, subject to extant rules, instructions and practices.

Good Governance Day observed to mark Vajpayee's birth anniversary

It should be noted that December 25 is observed as Good Governance Day in India to commemorate the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. This year holds a special significance as the nation celebrates its 100th birthday, reflecting on Vajpayee's legacy of transparency, efficiency, and people-centric governance.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Leader, poet, and visionary

Born on 25 December 1924, Atal Bihari Vajpayee was an Indian poet, writer and statesman who served as the Prime Minister of India, first for a term of 13 days in 1996, then for a period of 13 months from 1998 to 1999, followed by a full term from 1999 to 2004.

Notably, he was the first non-Congress Prime Minister to serve a full term in the office. Vajpayee was one of the co-founders and a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He was a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He was also a Hindi poet and a writer.

He was a member of the Parliament for over five decades, having been elected ten times to the Lok Sabha, the lower house, and twice to the Rajya Sabha, the upper house. He served as the Member of Parliament from the Lucknow, Gwalior, New Delhi and Balrampur constituencies before retiring from active politics in 2009 due to health concerns.

His tenure has seen transformational initiatives like Kisan Credit Card, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, etc. These policies laid the foundation for many reforms and improvements in rural development and education.

