Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: Prez Murmu, PM Modi visit 'Sadaiv Atal' to offer tributes Atal Bihari Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior. He became India's prime minister three times and was the first non-Congress leader to complete a full term in office.

New Delhi:

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday visited ‘Sadaiv Atal', the memorial of Bharat Ratna awardee former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, to pay tributes on the latter’s death anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid respect to former PM and BJP leader on this occasion. He paid floral tributes and bowed before the samadhi of Vajpayee at Raj Ghat.

Earlier, PM Modi took to X to remember Vajpayee and his service towards the nation.

“Remembering Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. His dedication and spirit of service towards the all-round progress of India continue to inspire everyone in building a developed and self-reliant India,” PM Modi posted.

Several other BJP leaders, including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP National President JP Nadda, Rajya Sabha Deputy Speaker Harivansh, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and others visited 'Sadaiv Atal' to pay their respects to the saffron party founder.

Rajnath Singh remembers Vajpayee's role in nation building

In his message on X, Rajnath Singh recalled Vajpayee's lifelong efforts to build a strong and prosperous India.

"I pay homage to Atalji on his punyatithi. He worked all his life with the resolve of building a strong and prosperous India. The nation will always remember his tremendous contribution," Singh posted.

About Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior. He became India's prime minister three times and was the first non-Congress leader to complete a full term in office.

Vajpayee's first term was brief, from May 16 to June 1, 1996. He then served two more terms from March 19, 1998, to May 22, 2004. Earlier, he held the position of External Affairs Minister from 1977 to 1979 in Prime Minister Morarji Desai’s cabinet. A respected statesman, poet and senior leader, Vajpayee passed away on August 16, 2018, at AIIMS Hospital in New Delhi.

He was awarded Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in March 2015