Centre approves appointment of Chief Justices to eight High Courts | Check LIST

The day after Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud informed of the likely announcement over the appointments for Chief Justices to eight High Courts, the Central Government gave its assent over the same on Saturday (September 21). Following the President's approval, the Centre announced the appointments and transfers of Chief Justices for the High Courts of Delhi, Bombay, Meghalaya, Madhya Pradesh, among others.

Centre notifies appointment Of Chief Justices

Justice Manmohan (currently Acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court) has been appointed as Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court. Justice Rajiv Shakdher (Judge of Delhi HC) will serve as Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait (Judge of Delhi HC) has been appointed as Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji (Judge of Calcutta HC) will be the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court.

Justice Nitin Madhukar Jamdar (Judge of Bombay HC) has been appointed Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court.

Justice Tashi Rabstan (Judge of J&K&L HC) has been appointed as Chief Justice of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court.

Justice KR Shriram (Judge of Bombay HC) has been appointed as Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.

Justice MS Ramachandra Rao (currently Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh HC) will now serve as Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court.

Collegium amends July 11 recommendations

It is important to note that on July 11, the Collegium initially made recommendations for the appointment of Chief Justices to eight High Courts. However, the recommendations remained with the government. But on September 13, the Attorney General informed the Court that he wished to share certain "sensitive information" regarding some of the Collegium's recommendations. And based on the same on September 17, the Collegium revised three of its earlier recommendations regarding High Court Chief Justices.

Further, it is pertinent to note that along with the amendments made over the July 11 recommendations, the Collegium also proposed the appointment of Justice GS Sandhawalia (Punjab & Haryana High Court) as Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court after the retirement of Justice Shakdher on October 18.