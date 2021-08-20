Centre approves inclusion of MP's Atal Progress-Way project in Bharat Mala Phase-I

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE The Ministry of National Highways and Road Transport issued approval to include the ambitious Atal Progress-Way project of Madhya Pradesh in Bharat Mala Phase-I.

"Atal Progress-Way would prove to be the lifeline for the development of Gwalior-Chambal division. An industrial corridor will be constructed around this 404 km length expressway. It will become an important link in the economic development of the region," said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

This new expressway will be 404 km in length in Madhya Pradesh and pass through Bhind, Morena, and Sheopur districts of Chambal, connecting Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) in the east and Kota (Rajasthan) in the west.

The major new route from Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) to Kota (Rajasthan) will relate to the construction of this route, benefiting three districts of Madhya Pradesh. The distance between these two points will also save about 50 km. The travel time will also be reduced from 11 hours to six hours. Industrial areas will be developed along the expressway.

Madhya Pradesh government has made advance preparations to invite investment in industrial, commercial, and various activities for the expressway to be built on the banks of the Chambal river.

The land to be used in the expressway is made available by the state government at its own expense. About Rs. 7000 crore is likely to be spent on this project and preparations are being made to make this expressway through seven different packages.

"Seven thousand crore tenders soon," said the Minister Gopal Bhargava expressing happiness over the approval given by the Central Government. The Public Works Minister Gopal Bhargava has expressed his gratitude to the Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

Bhargava said, "Tenders for this project would now be floated very soon." Minister Bhargava, while giving credit to the continuous interest and review meetings taken by the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in this project said, "For the first time, from the concept of such an ambitious and completely new project to the creation of detailed project report (DPR), and subsequently getting Government of India's approval has been possible in such a short time due to the active guidance of Hon'ble Chief Minister."

This project is being constructed by NHAI. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Atal Progress-Way was prepared by the State Government in a record four months and presented to the Government of India.

The transfer of about 1500 hectares of government land has also been completed in record time and possession has been given to the Ministry of National Highways and Road Transport (NHAI).

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Road, Transport, and Highways Nitin Gadkari for the inclusion of Atal Progress Way in Bharatmala Phase-1.

