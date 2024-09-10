Tuesday, September 10, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Centre appoints six new Additional Solicitor Generals for Supreme Court | Check list

Centre appoints six new Additional Solicitor Generals for Supreme Court | Check list

The newly appointed ASGs will serve for a term of three years, beginning on the day they take charge in the office and ending on further orders, whichever comes first.

Edited By: Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee New Delhi Updated on: September 10, 2024 12:05 IST
Supreme Court of India
Image Source : PTI Supreme Court of India

On September 9, the Central Government appointed six senior advocates to the Additional Solicitor General for India (ASG) post in the Supreme Court. The notification was issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions.

Check names of new ASGs:

  1. S Dwarakanath
  2. Archana Pathak Dave
  3.  Satya Darshi Sanjay
  4. Brijender Chahar
  5. Raghavendra P. Shankar
  6. Rajkumar Bhaskar Thakare (Raja Thakare)

Notably, Senior Advocate Satya Darshi Sanjay has previously served as ASG before the Patna High Court.

The tenure of the newly appointed ASGs would be for a period of 3 years, "with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the office, or until further orders, whichever is earlier."

The SGI is the second-highest law officer in the country, assists the Attorney General, and is assisted by Additional Solicitors General of India (Addl. SGIs). The SGI and the Addl. SGIs advise the Government and appear on behalf of the Union of India in terms of the Law Officers (Conditions of Service) Rules, 1972.

(Inputs from agencies)

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement