Centre appoints six new Additional Solicitor Generals for Supreme Court | Check list

On September 9, the Central Government appointed six senior advocates to the Additional Solicitor General for India (ASG) post in the Supreme Court. The notification was issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions.

Check names of new ASGs:

S Dwarakanath Archana Pathak Dave Satya Darshi Sanjay Brijender Chahar Raghavendra P. Shankar Rajkumar Bhaskar Thakare (Raja Thakare)

Notably, Senior Advocate Satya Darshi Sanjay has previously served as ASG before the Patna High Court.

The tenure of the newly appointed ASGs would be for a period of 3 years, "with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the office, or until further orders, whichever is earlier."

The SGI is the second-highest law officer in the country, assists the Attorney General, and is assisted by Additional Solicitors General of India (Addl. SGIs). The SGI and the Addl. SGIs advise the Government and appear on behalf of the Union of India in terms of the Law Officers (Conditions of Service) Rules, 1972.

