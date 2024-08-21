Centre accords Z-plus armed VIP security cover to NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday accorded the highest category of Z-plus armed VIP security cover to Sharad Pawar, the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP). A team of 55 armed CRPF personnel has been earmarked for the task by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The Home Ministry has directed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to provide Z-plus security coverage to 83-year-old Sharad Pawar, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Threat assessment review recommended strong security cover

A threat assessment review by central agencies has recommended a strong security cover to Pawar. Consequently, the Centre has accorded him a Z plus cover to be protected by the CRPF VIP security wing, the sources said. A CRPF team has already arrived in Maharashtra to implement this security arrangement. The VIP security cover is categorized from the highest level, Z+, followed by Z, Y+, Y, and X.

Who is Sharad Pawar?

Sharad Pawar, the founder and president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), began his political journey as a member of the Indian National Congress and has held several key positions in government. His political career took off in 1967 when he was first elected to Maharashtra’s Legislative Assembly. During his tenure as an MLA, which spanned until 1978, he served as a minister in multiple ministries.

Pawar became the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the first time in 1978 and held the office three times throughout his career (1978-80, 1983-91, and 1993-95). He has been elected to the Lok Sabha six times and has served in significant ministries, including defense (1991-93) under the PV Narasimha Rao government.

In 1999, Pawar parted away from Congress after being expelled for opposing the party's choice of Sonia Gandhi, a non-Indian, as their Prime Ministerial candidate, leading to the formation of the NCP.

Bihar Minister gets Z-category security

Bihar Minister and JDU leader Leshi Singh has been granted Z-category security. Additionally, BJP MP Vivek Thakur from Nawada and JDU MP Devesh Chandra Thakur from Sitamarhi have been accorded Y-category security. This decision was made during today’s security coordination meeting of the Bihar government.

(With PTI inputs)

