50 per cent Central govt employees ordered work from home amid COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 CRISIS: 50 percent of Central govt employees have been ordered to work from home as India battles to beat the spread of coronavirus that has infected over 2 lakh people across the globe and caused almost 9,000 deaths so far. India is in Stage-2 of coronavirus pandemic. The decision to order work from home workers was taken on Thursday by the Ministry of Personnel and Public Grievances. The work from the option will not be applicable to employees working in the essential/emergency services or workers employed in containing the spread of COVID-19. Several Indian cities and states have already announced lockdown in many sectors. Malls, cinema halls, education institutes have already been shut across the country till March 31.

According to the central government notification, 50 percent of Group B and Group C employees are required to attend office every day, and the remaining 50 percent of staff should be instructed to work from home. Working hours of the employees should be altered, Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances informed on Thursday. Central government officials, who will be working from home on a particular day as per the roster drawn up, should be available on telephone and electronic means of communications at all times. They should attend office, if called for any exigency work, the government notification said.

These orders shall be applicable with immediate effect and will remain in force till April 4, 2020.

