Center pulls up Kerala govt over relaxations in COVID-19 lockdown norms

The Central government has written a letter to the state government in Kerala in which the Centre has expressed its reservations over Kerala's relaxations in COVID-19 lockdown. These relaxations include opening of local workshops, Barber shops, restaurants, book stores, MSMEs in municipal limits, bus travel in the cities/ towns for shorter distance etc.

As per the letter by the GOI, giving such relaxations would be a clear violation of the Disaster Management Act issued by the Home Ministry on April 15.

Kerala's coronavirus cases currently stand at 400 with 3 deaths while 257 people have recovered. Kerala was the first state in India to report a COVID-19 case.

Several other states have decided not to relax the lockdown norms amid the outbreak as the numbers continue to go up. COVID-19 cases in India have crossed the 17,000-mark while the death toll stands at 519.

