Center declares Wayanad landslide as 'Disaster of Severe Nature', Priyanka Gandhi says, 'Glad Amit Shah ji...'

Wayanad MP and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday lauded the Home Ministry for declaring the Wayanad landslide tragedy as a 'Disaster of Severe nature'. Calling it a step in the right direction, she said that it would greatly help those who faced ramifications and need rehabilitation.

Taking to social media platform X, she said, "I am glad Amit Shah ji has finally taken the decision to declare the Wayanad tragedy as a “Disaster of Severe Nature”. This will greatly help those in need of rehabilitation and is definitely a step in the right direction."

Meanwhile, she also urged the Centre to release the funds for the same, She added, "We will all be grateful if adequate funds for the same can also be allocated at the earliest."

Centre communicates to Kerala govt

Notably, the Union Home Ministry declared the tragedy as Disaster of Severe Nature on Sunday. This declaration recognises the intensity and impact of the disaster. The recognition decision was communicated by the MHA to the Kerala government explaining that financial aid for such severe disasters is initially provided by the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

The communication added that the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) will later supplement the aid after an assessment conducted by an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT). The MHA's communication to Kerala government read, "However, keeping in view the intensity and magnitude of the Meppadi landslide disaster in Wayanad district, it has been considered by the IMCT as a disaster of severe nature for all practical purposes."

It must be noted that the landslide, triggered by heavy rainfall, hit Kerala's Wayanad on July 30 this year. It was one of the deadliest disasters in Kerala's history. On July 30, massive landslides occurred in the Chooralmala and Mundakkai regions of Wayanad, triggered by torrential rains, resulting in over 200 deaths, numerous injuries, and thousands left homeless.