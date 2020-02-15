Census 2021: First phase to be conducted in Haryana from May 1-Jun 15

Representational image

Census 2021: Close to 58,000 enumerators and supervisors will be deployed for canvassing data to conduct the first phase of Census from May 1 to June 15 and will start from Haryana. The information was shared at a state-level conference of divisional and deputy commissioners and principal census officers held to review the preparedness for the 2021 Census and updation of NPR, an official statement said.

The conference was held under the chairmanship of Haryana Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora. Registrar General and Census Commissioner, India, Vivek Joshi was also present in the meeting, it said.

Citizens won't be asked to furnish details

According to the statement, Joshi said citizens will not be asked to furnish any document. They will only be asked to answer a few questions. The chief census officer should keep in mind that questions are to be asked only from the pre-set questionnaire, he added.

Personal data will be confidential

Joshi said personal data collected during the census will be confidential. Data will be collected and stored digitally and codification of responses would go a long way in timely release of data, he added.

Census to captured via specially designed apps

Census data would be captured through specially designed mobile apps. In a first, all Census activities and progress would be monitored in real-time basis through the Census Monitoring and Management System (CMMS), Joshi said during the meeting.

The chief secretary said this dynamic census will help the state in getting data analytics at the right time for policy formation.

"During houselisting operations, questions on the quality of houses, amenities available to households and assets possessed by the households will be canvassed. The second phase, that is population enumeration will be conducted from February 9 to February 28, 2021, with a revisional round from March 1 to 5, 2021," Arora said.