Tuesday, February 08, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Bodies of 7 Armymen, who had gone missing after an avalanche hit them in Arunachal, recovered
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Census 2021 delayed due to Covid, 4,844 people granted Indian citizenship since 2017: Govt

Census 2021 delayed due to Covid, 4,844 people granted Indian citizenship since 2017: Govt

Responding to an unstarred question of whether the government is considering a caste-based Census, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said, "Government of India has not enumerated caste wise population other than SCs and STs in Census since independence".

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 08, 2022 22:12 IST
nityanand rai, census 2021, parliament
Image Source : PTI

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai wrote a written reply to the Lok Sabha over Census in India.

Highlights

  • Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday that Census 2021 has been delayed due to Covid 19.
  • As many as 4,844 foreigners were granted the Indian citizenship since 2017, said Nityanand Rai.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Tuesday told the Lok Sabha in a written reply that Census 2021 has been delayed due to Covid 19 surging in the country. Apart from the Census, other related activities have also been postponed, he added.

As many as 4,844 foreigners were granted the Indian citizenship in the last five years under the Citizenship Act 1955, he said in the Parliament.

Rai, the Union Minister of State for Home, said 1,773 foreigners were granted the Indian citizenship in 2021, 639 in 2020, 987 in 2019, 628 in 2018 and 817 in 2017. The Indian citizenship is governed under the provisions of the Citizenship Act 1955, he said in a written reply to a question, news agency PTI reported.

"Till now, the Govt has not taken any decision to prepare National Register of Indian citizens at the National level", he said. 

Responding to an unstarred question of whether the government is considering a caste-based Census, he said, "Government of India has not enumerated caste wise population other than SCs and STs in Census since independence".

Also Read: Rahul responds to PM's address in Lok Sabha, calls him 'little afraid' of Congress

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News