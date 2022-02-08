Census 2021 delayed due to Covid, 4,844 people granted Indian citizenship since 2017: Govt

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai wrote a written reply to the Lok Sabha over Census in India.

As many as 4,844 foreigners were granted the Indian citizenship since 2017, said Nityanand Rai.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Tuesday told the Lok Sabha in a written reply that Census 2021 has been delayed due to Covid 19 surging in the country. Apart from the Census, other related activities have also been postponed, he added.

As many as 4,844 foreigners were granted the Indian citizenship in the last five years under the Citizenship Act 1955, he said in the Parliament.

Rai, the Union Minister of State for Home, said 1,773 foreigners were granted the Indian citizenship in 2021, 639 in 2020, 987 in 2019, 628 in 2018 and 817 in 2017. The Indian citizenship is governed under the provisions of the Citizenship Act 1955, he said in a written reply to a question, news agency PTI reported.

"Till now, the Govt has not taken any decision to prepare National Register of Indian citizens at the National level", he said.

Responding to an unstarred question of whether the government is considering a caste-based Census, he said, "Government of India has not enumerated caste wise population other than SCs and STs in Census since independence".

