Rahul responds to PM's address in Lok Sabha, calls him 'little afraid' of Congress

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi talks to the media at Parliament during ongoing Budget Session

Highlights Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday responded to PM Narendra Modi's address in Lok Sabha.

He said, "PM Modi is a little afraid of Congress, because the party always tells the truth".

Rahul Gandhi shared a video of his response to the press on his Twitter handle.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in the Lok Sabha on Monday. He said, "PM Modi is a little afraid of Congress, because the party always tells the truth. They have a marketing dhandha, which is why they keep spreading lies, which is what came out in the Parliament. PM's entire speech was about the Congress, and Nehru Ji He couldn't speak about BJP's own failures and provide explanations for it".

Rahul Gandhi shared a video of his response to the press with the caption, "You are smiling so much, What is the fear that you are hiding?".

Earlier in the day, the Congress party demanded an apology from PM Modi for "insulting" Maharashtra by suggesting that the state had encouraged the spread of COVID-19 in other states. Speaking to reporters, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole also said that the opposition party will stage protests outside BJP offices in the state on Wednesday demanding an apology from the prime minister.

Gandhi's response was in reference to the attack launched by PM Modi in the Lok Sabha on Monday, wherein he accused the Congress party of strengthening separatism in the country and becoming the "leader of the tukde-tukde gang" by following the Britisher's policy of "divide and rule".

Replying in Lok Sabha to the debate on Motion of Thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of Parliament, Modi said the Congress' "arrogance" has not gone away despite multiple electoral defeats and its "misdeeds" seem to indicate that it has made up its mind not to come to power for the next 100 years.

Latest India News