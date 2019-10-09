Wednesday, October 09, 2019
     
  4. 6 injured in celebratory firing during Durga idol immersion in UP's Gorakhpur; 1 arrested

Police have registered a case against three people and arrested one of them for engaging in celebratory firing using a countrymade pistol during Durga idol immersion late on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

PTI
Gorakhpur Published on: October 09, 2019 18:08 IST
According to police, the incident took place at Bhagwan tola under the Chiluatal police station, in which around six people were injured.

"A case has been registered against three persons. Ajay Nishad of Chiluatal area has been arrested and soon the other two will be arrested. 

The condition of the injured is stable. Police have registered a case against Ajay Nishad, Golu and Sunil Nishad of Chiluatal under IPC and Arms Act," Circle Office, Crime, Pravin Singh said.

As per reports, the accused started firing in the air during Durga idol immersion on Tuesday, causing injuries to six people.

Police rushed the injured to the hospital and the immersion was completed in the presence of officials, including Singh and ADM Prathmensh Kumar.

