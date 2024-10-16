Wednesday, October 16, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. CEC Rajiv Kumar's helicopter makes emergency landing in Pithoragarh due to bad weather

CEC Rajiv Kumar's helicopter makes emergency landing in Pithoragarh due to bad weather

The District Magistrate spoke to Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar after the incident. Kumar and other officials were safe and sound as the chopper made a safe emergency landing at Pithoragarh village.

Reported By : Manish Prasad Edited By : Raju Kumar
Pithoragarh
Updated on: October 16, 2024 14:28 IST
Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar
Image Source : PTI Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar

Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar's helicopter made an emergency landing in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand due to bad weather on Wednesday. The CEC along with 2 more officers landed safely at Ralam Village of Pithoragarh. The District Magistrate spoke to Kumar and enquired about the incident. The CEC is safe and sound. 

The chopper was landed around 1 pm today. The top poll body official was on a visit to Adi Kailash, Uttarakhand when his chopper suffered turbulence due to bad weather, prompting to an emergency landing.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement