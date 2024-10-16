CEC Rajiv Kumar's helicopter makes emergency landing in Pithoragarh due to bad weather

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar

Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar's helicopter made an emergency landing in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand due to bad weather on Wednesday. The CEC along with 2 more officers landed safely at Ralam Village of Pithoragarh. The District Magistrate spoke to Kumar and enquired about the incident. The CEC is safe and sound.

The chopper was landed around 1 pm today. The top poll body official was on a visit to Adi Kailash, Uttarakhand when his chopper suffered turbulence due to bad weather, prompting to an emergency landing.