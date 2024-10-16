Modi Cabinet clears 3 per cent hike in DA for central govt employees ahead of Diwali

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIONAL PICTURE

In a festive boost ahead of Diwali, the Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved a 3 per cent hike in the Dear Allowance (DA) for central government employees and pensioners, benefiting over 10 lakh individuals will increase the DA from 50 per cent of basic salary to 53 per cent, effective July 1, 2024, inclusive in July, August and September.

An entry-level employee earning Rs 18,000 per month will see an additional Rs 540 as take-home pay. The delay in DA revision, which are usually announced twice a year, caught the attention of employee unions, which urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to expedite the decision.

The DA increase has been calculated based on the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) and is meant to provide a protection against inflation, easing the financial pressure on employees and pensioners.