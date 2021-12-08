'Outstanding soldier, a true patriot': PM Modi expresses grief over CDS General Bipin Rawat's death

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NARENDRAMODI CDS General Bipin Rawat, wife killed in military chopper crash; PM Modi extends condolences

Highlights Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences on General Rawat's demise.

General Rawat died in a helicopter crash on Wednesday.

His wife, and 12 other personnel also died in the crash.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his condolences over CDS General Bipin Rawat's death caused due to a military chopper crash in Tamil Nadu. His wife Madhulika Rawat, and 12 other personnnel were also on board. All of them died in the air crash,

"General Bipin Rawat was an outstanding soldier. A true patriot, he greatly contributed to modernizing our armed forces and security apparatus. His insights and perspectives on strategic matters were exceptional. His passing away has saddened me deeply. Om Shanti", Modi tweeted.

Modi wrote about Rawat's exponential contribution to the Indian Army as India's first CDS.

"As India’s first CDS, Gen Rawat worked on diverse aspects relating to our armed forces including defence reforms. He brought with him a rich experience of serving in the Army. India will never forget his exceptional service", PM Modi tweeted.

Meanwhile, expressing deep anguish over Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat's death in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said his untimely demise is an irreparable loss to the armed forces and the country.

Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other people on board an Indian Air Force helicopter died in a crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the Indian Air Force said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended his condolences on the incident. "I extend my condolences to the family of Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife. This is an unprecedented tragedy and our thoughts are with their family in this difficult time. Heartfelt condolences also to all others who lost their lives. India stands united in this grief", he tweeted.

Home Minister Amit Shah wrote, "A very sad day for the nation as we have lost our CDS, General Bipin Rawat Ji in a very tragic accident. He was one of the bravest soldiers, who has served the motherland with utmost devotion. His exemplary contributions & commitment cannot be put into words. I am deeply pained".

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wrote, "Pained by the untimely demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other Armed Forces personnel in the tragic accident in Coonoor today. The entire nation mourns this irreparable loss. We will always remember the courage and devotion with which he served our nation."

Latest India News