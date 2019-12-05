CCTV, Panic buttons and GPS will be installed in 5,500 DTC and cluster buses, says Delhi CM Kejriwal

Image Source : FILE CCTV will be installed in 5,500 DTC and cluster buses, 3 in each, says Delhi CM Kejriwal

Amid the increasing crime against women, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced on Thursday that CCTV will be installed in 5,500 DTC and cluster buses.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said: "CCTV will be installed in 5,500 DTC and cluster buses, 3 in each. 10 panic buttons and automatic vehicle location system will be set up on each bus. A command center will be set up for all buses. It'll be helpful in maintaining the security of women."

Addressing a press conference, the chief minister said three CCTV cameras and ten panic buttons will be installed in each bus, adding that the move is aimed at ensuring the safety of women in the city. Kejriwal said the new buses which are being procured already have CCTV cameras, panic buttons and Global Positioning System (GPS).

