When a ferocious 'royal guest' checked-in at Junagarh hotel | Video

Image Source : CCTV GRAB/ FILE Lion ventures around Hotel Sarovar Portico in Gujarat's Junagadh

In a terrifying video, a lion was seen venturing at a hotel in Gujarat. According to the details, the ‘royal guest’, as captured on camera, was seen roaming around and inside the premises of Hotel Sarovar Portico in Junagadh. The video was recorded in the wee hours of February 8, details of the CCTV videos showed.

In the CCTV footage, the lion could be seen taking a good view of the hotel. But soon after, it seems to be realising that the place is not the best for it. The lion then jumps off the gate to the street where and later disappears.

A security guard who is seen sitting inside a cabin at the entrance of the hotel first seems alarmed as the lion jumps inside the hotel premises. He, however, takes note of the ‘royal guest’ once it jumps off onto the street.

Moments later, the lion is again seen jumping off the gate, to which the security guard reacts.

Meanwhile, there were no reports of any panic in the area.

