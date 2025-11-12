CCTV captures exact moment of blast near Red Fort on busy Delhi street | Video Delhi blast: On November 10, a high-intensity explosion occurred in a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort Metro Station, killing at least 12 people and injuring around 20 others.

New Delhi:

Fresh CCTV footage has captured the exact moment a powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving car near the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi on Monday evening. The 15-second clip, retrieved from the area's CCTV control room, shows a congested stretch filled with vehicles when, suddenly, a massive ball of fire engulfs the scene, sending debris flying and gutting several vehicles nearby. The explosion, which occurred at 6:50 pm, has so far claimed 12 lives and left several others injured.

Here's the video

Delhi Red Fort blast

The car explosion was directly linked to a major terror module uncovered in Faridabad.

The Red Fort blast on a busy Monday evening came hours after eight people, including three doctors, were arrested and 2,900 kg of explosives seized with the uncovering of a "white collar" terror module involving the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind and spanning Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Police sources say that Dr Umar was a member of a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist module, which also included Dr Muzammil and Dr Adil Ahmed Dar.

Initial probe suggests 'accidental' detonation of explosives

Findings of the initial probe into the blast near the Red Fort suggest it may have been "accidentally triggered" while a hastily assembled explosive device was being transported, following the busting of an inter-state terror module, officials said. Investigators have zeroed in on a Pulwama-based doctor, Umar Nabi, who was driving the car used in the explosion, and had alleged links to the terror module busted with the recovery of explosives mainly from neighbouring Faridabad in Haryana.

Sources said that the explosion was triggered in panic and desperation after raids by the security agencies across multiple locations in Delhi-NCR and Pulwama, J-K, to nab suspects believed to be part of the terror module.

