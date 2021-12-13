Follow us on Image Source : PTI CBSE exam controversy: Sonia Gandhi slams 'blatantly misogynist' question in class 10 exam

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday condemned the inclusion of a "blatantly misogynist" passage in a CBSE Class 10 question paper and demanded an apology from the Modi government. The comprehension passage in the CBSE class 10 English question paper has sparked a controversy for allegedly promoting "gender stereotyping" and supporting "regressive notions" prompting the board to refer the matter to subject expert.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Gandhi demanded immediate withdrawal of the objectionable question and a review into the "gravest lapse".

In the Class 10 exam conducted on Saturday, the English question paper carried a comprehension passage with sentences like "emancipation of women destroyed the parent's authority over the children" and "it was only by accepting her husband's way that a mother could gain obedience over the younger ones", among others.

Seeking clarification on the issue raised by Gandhi, members of the Congress, DMK, IUML, NCP and National Conference walked out of the House.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also hit out at the CBSE over a comprehension passage in the class 10 English paper, terming it as "disgusting" and a "ploy" of the RSS-BJP to crush the morale and future of the youth.

In a tweet, Gandhi said, "Most CBSE papers so far were too difficult and the comprehension passage in the English paper was downright disgusting. Typical RSS-BJP ploys to crush the morale and future of the youth".

"Kids, do your best. Hard work pays. Bigotry doesn't," Gandhi said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the Government for endorsing "retrograde views on women".

Taking to Twitter, the leader shared the board question paper and said, "Unbelievable! Are we really teaching children this drivel? Clearly the BJP Government endorses these retrograde views on women, why else would they feature in the CBSE curriculum?"

The passage in CBSE's English exam the Congress leader was referring to was: "In twentieth-century children became fewer and feminist revolt was the result...Father's word had no longer the authority of holy writ..."

"Married women now retained their identity and some pursued separate careers," it further read, and concluded with "emancipation of the wife destroyed the parent's authority over children."

"In bringing the man down from his pedestal the wife and mother deprived herself, in fact, of the means of discipline," it added.

The four titles offered to children in one of the questions for the passage spiked the row further. The options included: Who is responsible for indiscipline among children?, Collapse of discipline at home, place of children and servants at home, child psychology.

