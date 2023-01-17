CBI recovers cash, Mutual Fund of Rs. 47.75 lakh in investigation against former Railway Manager

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CBI had registered a case on 03.01.2023 against then Principal Chief Operation Manager (IRTS officer), East Coast Railway, Bhubaneswar on the allegations of possessing disproportionate assets worth Rs. 1.92 crore (approx).

The Central Bureau of Investigation has conducted searches and locker operations in an ongoing investigation of a case against Shri Pramod Kumar Jena then Principal Chief Operation Manager (IRTS), East Coast Railway, Bhubaneswar for possession of alleged Disproportionate Assets. A cash amount of Rs. 1.57 crore (approx.); Postal saving instruments/Bank FDs of Rs. 3.33 crore (approx.); Bank balance of Rs. 1.51 crore (approx.); Mutual Fund of Rs. 47.75 lakh (approx.); gold bars, gold biscuits/coins & gold jewellery of Rs. 17 kg (value of approximately Rs. 9.5 crore) and documents related to immovable properties were found from the Bank locker/premises of accused and others including family members/relatives etc.

CBI had registered a case on 03.01.2023 against then Principal Chief Operation Manager (IRTS officer), East Coast Railway, Bhubaneswar on the allegations of possessing disproportionate assets worth Rs. 1.92 crore (approx.) during the check period 01.04.2005 to 31.03.2020 in his name and his family members.

Searches were conducted at various places including Bhubaneswar, Jagatsinghpur (both in Odisha) and Kolkata. During searches, 03 locker keys of lockers in the name of the wife of the accused and other 05 locker keys of lockers whose names of owners were not readily available. Therefore, after strenuous efforts, the name of the owners of the lockers as well as the locker numbers and bank branches were found out. The 07 lockers have been operated till now and the remaining locker is being operated.

An investigation is ongoing in the matter.

