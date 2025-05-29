CBI raids 19 locations, arrests 6 operatives of cybercrime syndicate targeting Japanese citizens During the search operation, the CBI arrested six key operatives and dismantled two illegal call centres engaged in a sophisticated transnational tech support scam targeting Japanese citizens.

New Delhi:

As part of its efforts to bust cyber crimes under Operation Chakra V, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted coordinated searches at 19 locations across Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

During the search operation, the probe agency arrested six key operatives and dismantled two illegal call centres engaged in a sophisticated transnational tech support scam targeting Japanese citizens.

Earlier, the CBI had registered a case on basis of intelligence indicating the existence of a cybercrime syndicates defrauding foreign nationals—particularly Japanese citizens—by posing as technical support personnel from reputed multinational corporations.

The syndicate-operated call centres were designed to appear as legitimate customer service centres, through which victims were deceived into believing that their electronic devices were compromised. In this pretext, victims were coerced into transferring funds into mule accounts.

After the registration of the case, the CBI worked in close coordination with the National Police Agency of Japan and Microsoft Corporation. This international engagement proved critical in identifying the perpetrators and tracing the operational structure of the syndicates, ultimately leading to the successful crackdown in India.

During the search operation, the CBI seized many digital and physical evidences indicative of the large-scale operations of the syndicate.

The CBI reiterated its unwavering commitment to tackling the dynamic and evolving threats posed by cybercrime. The CBI said it continues to strengthen its strategic and operational capabilities in the domain of cybercrime detection, investigation, and prosecution in collaboration with domestic and international stakeholders.

Names of the arrested accused

Ashu, Delhi

Kapil Gakhar, Panipat

Rohit Maurya, Ayodhya

Shubham Jaiswal, Varanasi

Vivek Raj, Varanasi

Adarsh ​​Kumar, Varanasi

During the investigation, the CBI seized digital and physical evidence which indicated that the scam was being run on a large scale.