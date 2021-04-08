Image Source : PTI/FILE CBI questions Sachin Vaze, Param Bir Singh over corruption allegations

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday questioned arrested Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze, former police commissioner Param Bir Singh and two others in connection with the preliminary enquiry registered for the probe into allegations of corruption against former home minister Anil Deshmukh.

The probe agency also grilled Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sanjay Patil and asked Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Raju Bhujbal to get his statement recorded in the evening.

Vaze, posted in the Crime Intelligence Unit of the Mumbai police, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a case related to the recovery of an explosives-laden sports utility vehicle (SUV) near Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai on March 25 and the subsequent killing of its owner, Mansukh Hiran.

The CBI started its preliminary enquiry into allegations of bribery against Deshmukh on Tuesday on the orders of the high court. The investigative agency sent a team of officers from Delhi to Mumbai to carry out the probe.

