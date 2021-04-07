Anil Deshmukh demanded Rs 2 crore from me: Sachin Vaze claims in letter

Image Source : PTI Suspended Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze.

Suspended Mumbai cop, Sachin Vaze who is accused in Mansukh Hiren death case and is currently under NIA custody, on Wednesday made an explosive claim accusing former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh for demanding Rs 2 crore from him to continue his service in Mumbai police.

Vaze's counsel submitted a letter before the court today in which the suspended cop levelled corruption allegations against ex-Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh.

In his letter, Vaze has also claimed that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar didn't want him in the police department again.

However, his letter has not been accepted by the court as of now as it has asked Vaze to place it through the proper forum.

Earlier, it was former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh who levelled Rs 100 crore extortion charges against Anil Deshmukh.

Param Bir Singh in a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister earlier had said that Deshmukh had asked him to collect Rs 100 crore from pubs, restaurants, other establishments in Mumbai every month.

On Tuesday, Bombay High Court ordered a CBI inquiry into the allegations following which Anil Deshmukh resigned as Maharashtra Home Minister on moral grounds. However, so far, Deshmukh has denied all the allegations levelled against him.

