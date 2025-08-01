CBI nabs Rs 4.5 crore bank fraud accused from UAE, deports him to India Acting on a Red Corner Notice and with the help of INTERPOL and Abu Dhabi Police, CBI tracked him down in the UAE and ensured his deportation to India.

New Delhi:

In a major breakthrough, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has successfully brought back a key accused in a Rs 4.5 crore bank fraud case from the United Arab Emirates. The accused has been identified as Udit Khullar, who was wanted for allegedly securing home loans using forged documents and defrauding banks of over Rs 4.55 crore.

Acting on a Red Corner Notice and with the help of INTERPOL and Abu Dhabi Police, CBI tracked him down in the UAE and ensured his deportation to India. Khullar landed at Delhi's IGI Airport on Friday under tight security.

What did the CBI say?

According to the CBI, Khullar along with his associates had fraudulently obtained three separate home loans by submitting fake property documents. During the investigation, it was revealed that the properties listed in the loan applications did not actually belong to him, nor were the documents genuine.

He was brought to the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday, where he was taken into custody, officials said. "The subject was earlier geo-located in the UAE through close follow-up by the CBI through Interpol with NCB-Abu Dhabi," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

CBI's crackdown on economic fugitives

It should be noted here that this operation marks yet another successful repatriation in CBI's ongoing crackdown on economic fugitives. The agency noted that over the past few years, more than 100 such absconders have been brought back to India with the support of INTERPOL. The CBI is the National Central Bureau for Interpol in India, which coordinates with all law enforcement agencies in the country through Bharatpol for assistance from Interpol channels.

ALSO READ: ED conducts first-ever raids in Andaman & Nicobar Islands in Rs 200 crore ANSCB loan fraud case