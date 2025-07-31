ED conducts first-ever raids in Andaman & Nicobar Islands in Rs 200 crore ANSCB loan fraud case During the course of searches at Port Blair, various incriminating documents have been recovered, pointing towards large-scale irregularities in the grant of loans and overdraft facilities by the Andaman Nicobar State Cooperative Bank.

New Delhi:

In a major development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out its first-ever search operation in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, targeting a large-scale fraud involving the Andaman Nicobar State Cooperative Bank (ANSCB). The agency conducted searches at nine locations in and around Port Blair and two sites in Kolkata and recovered significant evidence of financial irregularities. According to ED officials, various incriminating documents were recovered from Port Blair, indicating widespread violations in the sanctioning of loans and overdraft facilities by the cooperative bank.

Loans sanctioned to shell firms

Preliminary findings suggest that loan benefits were fraudulently extended to several shell firms, bypassing the bank's internal procedures and guidelines. The ED noted that about 15 shell companies were allegedly set up to channel funds for the benefit of Shri Kuldeep Rai Sharma, the former Member of Parliament from Andaman & Nicobar Islands, who also served as the Vice-Chairman of ANSCB.

Rs 200 crore withdrawn in cash

The agency claimed that these entities fraudulently availed loan facilities worth over Rs 200 crore, a significant portion of which was withdrawn in cash and allegedly handed over to the beneficiaries, including Sharma himself.

It should be noted here that the ED initiated the probe after an FIR was registered by the Crime & Economic Offences Wing of the Andaman Nicobar Police against several private individuals and officials of ANSCB.

