CBI raids 20 godowns in Punjab, Haryana

New Delhi Updated on: January 29, 2021 12:08 IST
The CBI conducted surprise checks at 20 Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns in Punjab and Haryana on Friday after getting a number of complaints regarding alleged irregularities.

The move is part of preventive vigilance to check corruption at locations where public dealing takes place.

The action started jointly with vigilance teams of the FCI at about 20 locations in the two states, the officials said.

More details awaited.

