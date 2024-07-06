CBI arrests seven public servants over corruption charges for showing favours in railway tenders

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested seven accused including five Public Servants in a case of bribery for showing favours in railway tenders, it informed.

Those arrested include the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Sr. Divisional Finance Manager (Sr. DFM), then Sr. Divisional Engineer (Sr. DEN) Coordination, Office Superintendent, Account Assistant of South Central Railways, Guntakal Division (Andhra Pradesh) and two private persons namely Director of a Bangalore based firm (Private Person) and another private person.

They have been accused of allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 11 lakh and jewellery for showing favours in railway tenders.

In another case, a Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) inspector was arrested by the CBI on Thursday in Gujarat's Rajkot for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh, an official said.

Naveen Dhankar sought the bribe from a local firm after accusing it of not conducting business as per law, the official said.

"He said no goods were being transported out of the firm as was mentioned in the records. He then sought a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh and threatened to cancel the firm's GST number," a Central Bureau of Investigation release informed.

After getting a complaint, the CBI laid a trap and caught Dhankar accepting Rs 2.5 lakh, it said.

Premises in Rajkot connected to the accused are being searched as part of the probe, the CBI release added.

ALSO READ | Smart City Mission: Railways to develop circulation area at new train station in Thane