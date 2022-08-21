CBI arrests senior officers, private contractors in bribery case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The two officers and the contractors will be produced before a court.

Bribe case: The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a senior barrack officer Z(Lt Col), a subedar major, both of MES, and two other contractors in a bribery case involving Rs 22.48 lakh.

A case has been registered against the accused regarding demanding a bribe. The alleged bribe payment was to ensure that most of the tenders or orders from Ambala Cantt were awarded to said private contractors. CBI laid a trap and caught both the officers and the contractors during their course of the transaction.

During the searches, approximately Rs 32.50 lakh and incriminating documents were recovered from the premises of the Lt Col and an amount of Rs 16 Lakh (approx) was recovered from the possession of the said private contractors.

All the four arrested will be produced before a Court.

Name of arrested accused: -

1. Sh Rahul Pawar Senior Barracks Store Officer(Lt Col), MES, Ambala Cantt.

2. Sh. Pardeep Kumar Subedar Major, MES, Ambala Cantt.

3. Sh. Dinesh Kumar and Sh. Pritpal, Private Persons (both contractors).

Also Read: CBI arrests DGM of Odisha firm, 3 others in bribery case

Latest India News