Sunday, November 07, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. CBI arrests ex-Assam CM Hiteswar Saikia's son Ashok in alleged loan scam

CBI arrests ex-Assam CM Hiteswar Saikia's son Ashok in alleged loan scam

The case pertains to a loan taken from Assam Cooperative and Agriculture Development Bank.

Abhay Parashar Abhay Parashar @abhayparashar
Guwahati Published on: November 07, 2021 21:27 IST
Image for representation
Image Source : PTI FILE

Image for representation

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday arrested former Assam Chief Minister Hiteshwar Saikia's son Ashok Saikia in an alleged bank fraud case from Guwahati.  

A CBI team raided Ashok Saikia’s residence in Sarumataria, Guwahati, and interrogated him for hours before the arrest, said sources. The accused will be produced in the concerned tomorrow, said officials. The case pertains to a loan taken from Assam Cooperative and Agriculture Development Bank.

The FIR was registered in 1998 and the CBI took over the probe three years later. A charge sheet was filed and a local court had issued a nonbailable warrant against him.

ALSO READ | After Assam, Tripura reduces petrol, diesel price by Rs 7, new rates effective from Thursday

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News