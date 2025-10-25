CBI arrests criminal Lakhvinder Kumar from USA, linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang This operation is part of India’s ongoing efforts to track and extradite international fugitives, having already returned over 130 criminals in recent years.

New Delhi:

In a major success for Indian law enforcement, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has secured the return of wanted fugitive Lakhvinder Kumar from the United States. Kumar, a key associate of the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was deported and arrived in India on 25 October 2025, where he was immediately arrested by a Haryana Police team at Delhi Airport.

Criminal charges against Kumar

Kumar is wanted in Haryana in multiple criminal cases, including extortion, intimidation, illegal possession of firearms, and attempted murder. Acting on a request from the Haryana Police, the CBI facilitated the publication of an INTERPOL Red Notice against him in October 2024. This international alert led to Kumar being traced in the U.S. and ultimately deported to India.

CBI’s role in international fugitive tracking

As India’s National Central Bureau for INTERPOL, the CBI coordinated closely with U.S. authorities through the BHARATPOL platform, ensuring smooth information exchange and extradition logistics. In recent years, the CBI has successfully brought back over 130 wanted criminals from across the world using such international cooperation. A Red Notice acts as a global alert to locate and provisionally arrest fugitives pending extradition.

About Lawrence Bishnoi

Lawrence Bishnoi, born on 12 February 1993 in Firozpur, Punjab, is a notorious gangster operating primarily in northern India. His gang has a presence across Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and internationally in Canada, the U.S., and Portugal, with over 700 shooters reportedly active in his network. Bishnoi is currently in jail and has been linked to high-profile cases, including threats to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Ongoing crackdown on fugitives

The operation comes amid a series of international fugitive recoveries by the CBI. Last month, the agency coordinated the return of Mainpal Dhilla alias Sonu Kumar from Cambodia and Harshit Babulal Jain from the UAE, both wanted in high-profile criminal cases in India. The successful extradition of Lakhvinder Kumar underscores India’s ongoing efforts to dismantle organized crime networks operating domestically and globally.