CBI arrests CGST official red-handed for accepting Rs 5 lakh bribe in Mumbai, sent to police custody

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE CBI arrests CGST official arrested in Mumbai

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a CGST official in Mumbai for allegedly demanding a bribe in lieu of resolving tax issues related to a company. The arrested official has been identified as Hemant Kumar, the CGST superintendent, posted at Bhiwandi Commissionerate in Maharashtra.

According to sources, the official demanded Rs 30 lakh from a tax consultant to settle issues related to Wellfull Inter-Trade Pvt Ltd based in Guangzhou, China. However, the company declined to pay the bribe and instructed the consultant to contact the CBI, which carried out verification and asked the tax consultant to negotiate with Kumar.

How CBI laid a trap?

Following this, a meeting took place at the Wadala Railway Station in Mumbai where Kumar allegedly reduced the demand to Rs 15 lakh, a discussion which was tapped by the consultant. The CBI then set a trap when the accusations were confirmed, and Kumar was arrested red-handed with Rs 5 lakh as part of the first instalment of the total bribe.

Accused sent to police custody

Meanwhile, searches were also conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused in Mumbai, Ghaziabad which led to the recovery of cash of around Rs. 42.70 Lakh, documents related to movable/ immovable assets and other incriminating documents. The arrested accused was produced before the Special Judge for CBI Cases in Mumbai, and he was remanded to police custody till August 21.

ALSO READ: CBI arrests joint director of Director General of Corporate Affairs, 3 others in bribery case

Latest India News