CBI arrests joint director of Director General of Corporate Affairs, 3 others in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested a Joint Director, Senior Technical Assistant, and two others in a bribery case of Rs 3 lakh. Both of the them were posted in the office of Director General of Corporate Affairs, Ministry of Corporate Affairs(MOCA). Meanwhile another joint director of MOCA posted as an Official Liquidator in Corporate Bhawan, Chennai and an associate of a Mumbai based private company were also arrested.

The CBI has registered a case on Friday (July 28) against Manjit Singh (Joint Director) and Ruhi Arora (Senior Technical Assistant), Puneet Duggal ( Official Liquidator at Corporate Bhawan) and Reshabh Raizada (Associate of Alok Industries). According to the FIR, the private company and other unknown public servants were indulging in corrupt and illegal activities. The public servents were taking bribe from the private company person for showing favour in the files of said private company pertaining to the investigation being made by the Ministry of Corporate affairs for adopting illegal and unethical business activities.

The CBI laid a trap was to catch the culprits. The Joint Director was caught with bribe money of Rs. 3 lakh. Later, the other accused including said public servants and private person were also caught.

Manjit Singh and Arora were both posted at the Office of the Director General (Corporate Affairs), Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi while Duggal was presently posted as Official Liquidator at in Chennai. Raizada, an associate of Alok Industrieswas belonged to Mumbai.

Meanwhile, searches were conducted at Delhi, Gurugram and Chennai in the premises of the accused which led to recovery of cash of approxiamtely Rs. 59.80 lakh and several incriminating documents along with digital evidences. All the arrested accused will be produced before the Competent Court.

