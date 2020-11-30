Image Source : VIDEO GRAB Caught on camera: Traffic police dragged on car bonnet for half a Km in Nagpur

An on-duty traffic personnel in Nagpur was dragged on the bonnet of a car for almost half a kilometre after he tried to stop the vehicle for breaking traffic norms. The incident took place on Sunday in Sakkardara area of Nagpur and the driver, Akash Chavan, was arrested soon after.

Nagpur Police shared the video of the incident which was caught in the CCTV. The video shows the traffic police official being dragged on the bonnet in broad daylight. The footage also showed a woman falling off a motorcycle after the accused hit a few vehicles that were in front of it.

#WATCH | Nagpur: An on-duty Traffic Police personnel was dragged on the bonnet of a car in Sakkardara area after he attempted to stop the vehicle, yesterday. The driver of the vehicle has been arrested. #Maharashtra



(Video Courtesy: Nagpur Police)

"Traffic constable Amol Chidamwar was on duty at the square and managing the traffic. Around 5 pm, he saw a car with tinted glass on the windshield. He signalled the car to stop. However, instead of stopping, the driver increased the speed in a bid to escape," an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Giving more details about the incident, the official said, "The constable tried to stop the car by standing in the middle of the road. However, as the vehicle was speeding, the policeman jumped on the car bonnet and clung on to it. However, the accused did not stop the car and kept on driving with the cop on the bonnet for around half a kilometre."

The driver finally stopped the vehicle near a college, where people caught hold of him and thrashed him.

The accused, who is an aide of a notorious local criminal, was arrested by the police and an offence under Sections 353, 307 of Indian Penal Code and provisions of Motor Vehicle Act was registered against him.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

